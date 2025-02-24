Update issue
Vivaldi showing an error under: chrome://settings/help stating: Fehler beim Suchen nach Updates: 9 (Fehlercode 0). (Issue while searching for updates: 9 (Code 0).
Any suggestion on how to fix this?
Vivaldi runs on macOS 15.3.1 (24D70)
Complete deletion of Vivaldi, including Vivaldi’s folder in Library>Application Support>Vivaldi won’t fix this issue.
Thanks for reading!
luetage
@thomasbeling Is this stable and do you know whether there is even an update out?
@luetage Stable version 7.1.3570.54 is out
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105586/minor-update-5-for-vivaldi-desktop-browser-7-1
Seems to be available for Mac OS 11+
See https://vivaldi.com/download/
I don't know id that is ARM64
@luetage at least I don’t think there is an update available at the moment.
@TbGbe I don’t think this is a macOS update, ‘cause I downloaded Vivaldi again for a fresh setup yesterday.
luetage
@thomasbeling Then there’s no need to worry right now. Also there isn’t really a good reason to visit the chrome settings, unless you know exactly what you are doing and have some specific task in mind. Stick to the Vivaldi settings instead:
vivaldi://settings