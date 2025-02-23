No sound
I don't have sound when i see videos on Vivaldi, can someone help to fix this problem?
Thank you.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@AMV69 Check
- if tab is muted
- if it works in Guest View
- Vivaldi Settings → Webpages → Privacy → Webpage Permissions → Sound → Allow
- without extensions in Guest Profile
- if using Bluetooth/USB connected output device
- using latest audio driver software
- Check if Windows System → Sound → Audio devices → Output the device for audio output is enabled
- Windows Mixer volume
- Windows System → Sound → Mixer → Apps → Reset Devices and Volume to Default for all Apps
PS: Excuse my hints, i can not switch to a English Windows UI and i tried to describe.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@AMV69 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.