2 problems;

1 Address bar corruption, with only the back arrow visible and useable. First incidence of this, was able to restore Address Bar through the 'Reset Address Bar Settings to Default'. There has been a subsequent corruption of the Address Bar, and attempting the same procedure fails.

2 The bookmark drop down menu item 'Add Separator' has disappeared from that menu. It is still an available item, though ineffective even so, in another right click operation iteration. This may have been part of the same problem noted above.

These problems persist, even though I have reverted to a copy of Vivaldi I had saved from prior to these problems 'arriving'.

I am in the process of saving all Vivaldi data before a complete scrub of the program and then to re-install.

Thoughts out there?