I have somehow managed to really Mess Up my sync. Perhaps I am getting to old to comprehend... I have a checklist printed out from your help and use it as I have made errors previously.

Anyway I have always been able to restore it but this time not.

So I went to another computer where I had exported Notes, Passwords, Reading List and Bookmarks (which was why I had to do this).

Now I thought I could restore these things. Notes were easy. Reading List was easy. Bookmarks, well I simply restored the previous corruption, so Not so simple. Passwords seem impossible as Vivaldi wants a Firefox set of password which are out of date and from what I see there is no way to Import a Vivaldi password dot csv file.

I will no longer be using sync as much of a valuable tool that it is. I will just export the above weekly and make sure it is shared. Perhaps my old Pi 4 will come out again.

OK, long enough story but is there a way to Import a Vivaldi password dot csv file? or have I missed something?