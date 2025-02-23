Vivaldi crashes when I import bookmarks from Chrome
Hello, I want to switch to Vivaldi, but I saw that when I try to import the bookmarks from Chrome, Vivaldi crashes instantly.
It doesn't even appear as crashes in the Diagnostic and Data Viewer, and the browser only asked me once to report the crash and reopen the tabs
I've made sure, though, to properly close all the Chrome instances before importing the bookmarks
I've tried to import from the very first menu we see when installing Vivaldi, and also from "File -> Import bookmarks from.."
I'm on Windows 11 24H2
yngve Vivaldi Team
@WodnerPie There is a known issue when Extensions is selected as part of the import. Unselect extensions, and import should work.
@yngve oh yes absolutely it worked in the end with the Extensions unticked (though it still crashed once, and worked when I did it again)