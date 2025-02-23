Website Appearance: Dim Option
Hello!
Having a dark mode setting for website appearance is wonderful. Thank you.
The current option is VERY dark and blue-toned. Is it possible to add a less-dark option and/or something more warm-toned?
Many thanks and best wishes
Pesala Ambassador
@BallroomsOfMars Themes can be edited to suit your personal preferences, so I don’t think the developers will add another theme.
You can also select from hundreds of user-made Themes.
@Pesala Thank you! I've enjoyed testing out the themes
In this suggestion I'm talking about the website appearance in Settings > Appearance, where we can select Light, Dark, or Auto, as well as force a dark theme on all websites. This doesn't seem to correlate to the browser themes in Settings > Themes. Please do correct me if I'm wrong!
I've been using Dark Reader for years, but these past few months have been having a lot of trouble with it. I'd love the solution to be as simple as switching to Vivaldi's inbuilt option.
Pesala Ambassador
@BallroomsOfMars Yes, I see. This is a different option. It does nothing for me unless I enable:Force Dark Mode
User Styles are another way to change website colours and contrast, e.g. Filter Sepia. You can add your own user style sheets.
@Pesala I'll look into user styles -- that's great to know. Contrast and sepia adjustments are exactly what I'm after. Thank you for your help!
barbudo2005
Said:
The current option is VERY dark….
Of course it does, since it inverts the colors on the page, so a white background color turns them into black. And the same for the letters.
In other words, you end up with white on black, which has too much contrast, the same black on white. Color inversion is a BAD system.
What problems have you had with Dark Reader?
barbudo2005
Do you have this layout?
If you do not follow these instructions: