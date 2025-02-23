In Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (stable) on Linux, when a web page uses the "<font>" tag to change the color of a hyperlink, the color of the hyperlink's underline is not changed.

Vivaldi and Chrome on Windows 10 act this way, too.

In Firefox 128.6.0 ESR in Linux, the color of the hyperlink's underline is changed to the same color as the hyperlink's text.

I've included a screenshot and some sample HTML code below to show what I'm talking about.

Is this a bug?

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2 Final//EN">

<html>

<head>

<title>Test</title>

</head>

<body text="#ffffff" bgcolor="#800080" link="#8080ff" vlink="#400040" alink="#ffff00">

<a href="#test"><font color="#ffa060">This link's underline is a different color than the text.</font></a>

</body>

</html>