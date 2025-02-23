Unsolved Is this a bug? "Font" tag does not change the color of a link's underline
-
In Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (stable) on Linux, when a web page uses the "<font>" tag to change the color of a hyperlink, the color of the hyperlink's underline is not changed.
Vivaldi and Chrome on Windows 10 act this way, too.
In Firefox 128.6.0 ESR in Linux, the color of the hyperlink's underline is changed to the same color as the hyperlink's text.
I've included a screenshot and some sample HTML code below to show what I'm talking about.
Is this a bug?
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2 Final//EN">
<html>
<head>
<title>Test</title>
</head>
<body text="#ffffff" bgcolor="#800080" link="#8080ff" vlink="#400040" alink="#ffff00">
<a href="#test"><font color="#ffa060">This link's underline is a different color than the text.</font></a>
</body>
</html>
-
@user9876 If it is a bug, it isn't likely to be fixed. The
<font>tag is deprecated, so support isn't guaranteed.
Info about deprecation:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/font
Try using CSS through the use of the inline
style=""attributes instead if you don't want a separate CSS file or a
<style>tag. Like so:
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2 Final//EN"> <html> <head> <title>Test</title> </head> <body style="color: #ffffff; background-color: #800080;" link="#8080ff" vlink="#400040" alink="#ffff00"> <a href="#test" style="color: #ffa060;">This link's underline is the same color as the text.</a> </body> </html>
Edit:
Those
link,
vlink, and
alinkattributes on the body are also deprecated. You should use
a { },
a:visited { }, and
a:active { }in a
<style>tag or separate CSS file instead.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/:visited
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/:active
Something like this:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Test</title> <style type="text/css"> body { color: #ffffff; background-color: #800080; } a { color: #8080ff; } a:visited { color: #400040; } a:active { color: #ffff00; } </style> </head> <body> <a href="#test" style="color: #ffa060;">This link's underline is the same color as the text.</a> </body> </html>