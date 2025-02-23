I tried to log into my library's website, https://jeffcolibrary.org . The site didn't/won't load properly. I then tried Chrome and it worked like a champ.

I have a desktop icon that is a shortcut to the library's URL and clicked on that to access the site - in both occasions. I'm using Windows 10 and it's up to date.

There are other instances of a web site not loading using the Vivaldi browser. In one case I cannot fill out a 'form' properly using Vivaldi on a VA site.

What can I do to get a proper display of my local library's Home site's URL?