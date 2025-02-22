One thing I hate about modern web design is the (and I have not found a precise term for it) is the scrolling video player embedded on webpages.

Here is the description: there is a page with some kind of embedded video at the top of the page. I just want to read the page (and autoplay is turned off, so the video is not playing) and as I scroll down, a mini version of the video window scrolls along, usually covering some of the content and being annoying.

Is there any way to disable this scrolling video player, without turning off javascript entirely?

Thanks!