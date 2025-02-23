[RESOLVED] Is this a Permissions Issue???
greybeard
Vivaldi icon did not display when I reloaded the program.
Tried to get it using ¨Properties" but got the following:
edwardp
@greybeard Possibly.
Delete (Move to Trash) the existing desktop item.
Then:
sudo cp /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop ~/Desktop
and enter password when prompted. This will copy the Vivaldi Stable desktop entry from the above directory and place it on the desktop, with icon.
Another option is to go into the KDE Internet menu, right-click the Vivaldi entry and select Add to Desktop, but I find more often, I'm having to copy the desktop entry from the above directory instead.
BlackIkeEagle
@edwardp there should be no need for
sudohere, that might be the reason for the initial issue where the desktop file can't be written
BlackIkeEagle
@greybeard This very much looks like a permissions issue indeed, possibly due to a
sudocopy or copy 'as root'.
in konsole:
stat /home/spryte/Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop, if that is not owned by your user that's probably the issue.
you could fix that from konsole:
sudo chown --reference=/home/spryte /home/spryte/Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop
This does set the ownership of the desktop file to the same owner of your home folder.
greybeard
@edwardp
Sorry my friend. This did not work on my system.
One thing I had to remember was that PCLinuxOS has no ¨sudo¨. One must use ¨su" or ¨su -¨ depending on the case.
Starting with ¨su -" not working.
With ¨su"I get the following:
Do I want to do that?
greybeard
@BlackIkeEagle @edwardp
Sorry, tried that and did not work. Owner remains as Root.
[EDIT] Ignore the above... It is early for me. I forgot to Logout. (Perhaps that is why tthe method from @edwardp didn´t work. :slapforehead.)
As it should be (I think).
Many Thanks to you both for the assist.
edwardp
I am very surprised to see this.
The original Vivaldi desktop shortcuts here, were added using KDE on openSUSE Tumbleweed, from last December. When I looked at the Permissions tab on them, it shows my user account under Ownership (User and Group), not root.