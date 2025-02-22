How to turn off tab switching when clicking tabs?
snowcreative
Some people seem to like Vivaldi's feature of switching to the previous tab when you click an active tab, but it drives me nuts! If I have two applications open, and I want to go back to Vivaldi, I click on the active tab I see in Vivaldi in the background, but then it switches tabs on me. I just want to always click on the tab I want to see and stay there!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@snowcreative This is Minimize Active Tab.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/
It is not enabled by default...
snowcreative
@Pathduck Ah! Thanks so much. I didn't notice this before because "minimize" isn't the best description of what happens!