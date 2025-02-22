Allow us to set a different theme, or expand options in themes so we can change the color of text in Mail / Feeds.

Some themes have bright colors which work well on small UI icons and text, but not for reading paragraphs from the Mail / Feeds section.

I tried setting some custom CSS for it, but there's an iframe and the style does not carry through (Dev Tools showed the style was applied).

It would be great if we could set a Bg + Fg color pair for Mail / Feeds, or another theme entirely (whichever is easier).