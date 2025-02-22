Page is not loaded just information 403 forbidden
I have problem with this page : https://www.tradeinn.com/bikeinn/en. I tried with different browser and it is working correctly, but not with Vivaldi, can somone try this page and maybe help me, what i can have wrong?
Im using Vivaldi version 7.1.3570.54
I can see just this :
I also set no blocking :
And also reset permissions on that page :
But still, same error.
@Minaros said in Page is not loaded just information 403 forbidden:
7.1.3570.54
Can not reproduce it 7.1.3570.54 Win 11.
@Minaros Could be geoblocking.
Or incorrect use of a userdefined user-agent.
Or a extension causing this.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@DoctorG
I have turn off also all my extension.
I tried it with this guest profile and this is working, then it could be user defined user-agent, i try to delete and again install Vivaldi.
Thanks for fast reply
I remembere that some extension like DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials extension could cause similar disturbances.