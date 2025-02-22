Hello team,

We already have focus next pane and focus previous pane command. I would like a request to focus pane visually (up,down,left,right). It would be much easier for me to navigate between tiled tabs.

I also find myself in the use case where i need to search for a quick commands in a specific group either tabs, windows, history, commands. Is it possible to have a bang ! to narrow down to a group of commands first before searching.

Thanks you very much