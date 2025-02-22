window panel focus search input
Hi,
I want a new feature: when open window panel, could Vivaldi autofocus the search input field. Then users could use key keyboard to search tabs directly.
@shenghuoyishujia Selecting panel with multiple F6, Cursor+Down to select Window panel button, Hit Return and Shift+Tab you will get the panels's search field.
@shenghuoyishujia Settings, Keyboard, Full Keyboard Access, Focus Input. Assign a shortcut to focus the Windows Panel, then, the focus the search input field:
- Windows Panel Shortcut, Tab, Tab
Thank you.
Must set "Full keyboard Access" to "Focus input" first
Thank you.
I had a try. But it does not work
@shenghuoyishujia It works fine for me. Just set Full Keyboard Access to Focus Input first.
@Pesala After I tap "Tab", the web page get focused.
@shenghuoyishujia Try Shift+Tab.
It may depend on the order of the panels, or which one gets focus after pressing Tab.