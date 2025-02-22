Access denied. More info here.
Janne.mustonen
Access Denied, more info here -> build more reputation.
After many years (5) no issues, and now suddently it blocks me.
I have few accounts which needs additional security when login (security code sent to the email) and other important contacts behind this (electric company, work related etc).
Well... it gives me a 504 error now.
grzegorzurbanski
@Janne-mustonen the same for me. Vivaldi mail stopped working on my desktop Vivaldi browser, my phone and via the web.
mittarimato
Yes, webmail has been giving 504 Gateway Time-out for me today. Don't know about IMAP/POP, don't use them.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Confirmed issue with webmail.
I will contact server team now.
vivaldistatus.com show POP3/IMAP out of service now.
わたしはもう1時間くらいwebメールのログインができません。タイムアウトと表示されます。
@shinjis4081 Yes, connection to webmail is broken from everywhere on the world.
どのくらいで使用可能になりますか？時間は？
@shinjis4081 No timeline.
私だけでなく、みんなが使えない状況なんですか？
@shinjis4081 Please post in English in support forum, you can use translator to translate from your language.
The problem with the webmail server happens for al users at this time. A server disturbance.
edoardo.bolzoni
Also for me webmail and pop/imap servers aren't working.
I think the mail server team is working on a fix at this time.
Please have patience.
beholderseye
I'm also having the same issues, via imap and webmail. Thanks for the replies @DoctorG, they at least give us something to lean on.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
Webmail, POP3 and IMAP works now.
beholderseye
@DoctorG Thanks a lot!
Confirmed IMAP/POP3 Service for Vivaldi Webmail now working as of a couple of minutes ago!
@Janne-mustonen maybe it can be sloved quickly.