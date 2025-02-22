vivaldi功能太多太乱了
-
希望能简洁一些，比方说内置游戏，为什么要搞这么个。
还有就是邮箱、日历等功能，对大部分人来说可能是没有用的，都塞到浏览器里面可能会造成占用资源，建议能够以模块或者插件的形式来实现，谁用谁再安装。
此外建议增加安全DNS的功能
还有最重要的，China can't sync
-
Pesala Ambassador
@xunizhuce English only in this section, please. Please see the help on creating feature requests - this is just a rant.
Too many functions too messy
Title should be more like:
Please add the functionality of a secure DNS
-
-
