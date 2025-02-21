Speed Dial and Dashboard question.
-
I'm just having a look at the Dashboard for the first time on the start page. To get right to the point, wouldn't it be good if you could see both the weather and speed dial pages in the same window? So the first page I see when I open the browser is speed dial pages and the weather. Or, a collection of whatever I would like to see on the first page. Widgets and speed dial pages. Just an idea. I understand that they're different things, but all of the things in my Windows start menu are also different, but they're all collected there in a single window. Just a thought.