Was using FF since version 3.

When Quantum came out (FF 56), I left for a FF fork that retained legacy extensions like Tab Mix Plus and All In One Sidebar (AiOS).

The latter was an essential for me. But Basilisk has gotten unstable lately.

I would like to make Vivaldi my default browser, but one issue remains.

AiOS basically allows bookmarks to be placed in a detached window as a sidebar. In one pane, so ultra slim vertically.

(And unlike other popular browsers, multiple bookmark folders can be open at the same time)

Vivaldi also allows for Bookmarks – Open in New Window, from the bookmarks tool bar icon via right click.

Effectively, you get a detached sidebar. (Hence the subject title.)

BUT ... its not possible to condense it (to my liking – to under 3 inches of screen space) without obscuring the Bookmark View pane

That’s because as you narrow the window, the coding give precedence to the near useless right side pane as it collapses.

So the Feature request is for one option, any option, to deal with that.

Remove/hide the right side pane. Or move it to the bottom. Or allow dragging the edge from the left to squeeze the right side pane out first.

Thank you for giving it a look! Please hurry.

This is how I have it now; would like to collapse the right side.

