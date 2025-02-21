Vivaldi mail client, "Reply to all" does not work
juanolo2001
Hello,
I have Vivaldi 7.1.3570.54
I use the integrated email client and when I try to "Reply to all" in an email, I can only reply to the main sender, but no CC member is displayed.
Is the error known, is it just me?
Greetings
Buenas,
Tengo Vivaldi 7.1.3570.54
Utilizo el cliente de correo electrónico integrado y cuando intento "Responder a todos" en un email, sólo puedo responder al remitente principal, pero no aparece ningún integrante CC.
¿Se conoce el error? ¿Sólo me ocurre a mi?
Saludos.