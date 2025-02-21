Full screen not working on my device
-
When I try to play a video from YouTube or any other site that allows fullscreen mode, I simply can't enable it, even when clicking the fullscreen icon or using shortcuts. This issue has happened to me a few times before, to the point where I stopped using the browser because of it. I had recently started using it again, and the problem was gone, but suddenly, it has returned.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Alamon Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Alamon Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@DoctorG In a guest profile, this problem doesn't occur, and I don't think extensions are the issue since I haven't added or modified any. This problem is recurring, starts out of nowhere, and persists.
-
@DoctorG In a new window, the problem doesn't occur. However, I don't want to keep reopening all my saved tabs every time the problem comes back (which it probably will).