Vivaldi crash randomly when open Tampermonkey setting page
As title
When I open Tampermonkey setting page, Vivaldi will crash randomly with signal SIGILL but the browser itself will not exit. I don't know the exact cause of it.
Here is the screen record of it: https://youtu.be/Vyx5EmGl78k
I submitted a bug report just now VB-114371.
@BryanLiang Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG I have tried, but it doesn't help.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@BryanLiang You have only Tampermokey installed?
I try 7.1.3570.54 Debian 12 KDE / Temapermonkey 5.3.3 now, if Vivaldi get a crash.
Vivaldi got no crash. I have no UserScripts installed in Temapermonkey.
Report in bug tracker was VB-114375 "Vivaldi crash randomly when open Tampermonkey setting page"