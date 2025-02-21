MacOS has a feature to protect user input when typing passwords and so on and ideally this should be active only when a password field or similar has the focus. However, I have found out that occasionally, Vivaldi won't release it. Using this command:

ioreg -l -d 1 -w 0 | grep SecureInput

I can see the PID of the process that turned it on and it is Vivaldi.

When secure input is active, other applications listening for keyboard shortcuts or button remapping can't work because the system won't tell them about the pressed keys - be it a dropdown terminal, or Logitech mouse button remapping.

So far I didn't find any way how to replicate this on demand and it is happening just few times a month, but irregularly, so doing experiments with clean browser profile is difficult. I have just two extensions: Bitwarden and TamperMonkey, and living without them for a month when I don't even know if I just had a luck for this issue not happening or if it actually helps is not practical, so I didn't do that yet - I'm still hoping to find a way how to trigger it intentionally.

I saw it happening for quite some time, across many versions of Vivaldi, ever since I upgraded to MacOS Sequoia.

Is there any config option I could try that would disable this feature in Vivaldi?