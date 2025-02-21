Speed dial title missed
-
7.2.3610.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Speed dial titles missed after last snapshot update. I do even can't rename them to look their name.
Some titles that don't have a name and looks like url - shows, and some with name too shows, but not all. 70-80% of names missed. Need to show again "my name" titles.
-
@TyrionLannister Please keep in mind tat 7.2 Snapshot is a testing version which can have regressions and new issues. You should search first in forum for the related thread. If you are running a testing version read the blog post and forum thread and post there.
Read Snapshot vs Stable browser
and Blog article "Address bar fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3610.4"
and forum thread "Address bar fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3610.4"
-
Hi! I was do a search by speed dial and don't find this post. Thanks.
7.2 Snapshot is a testing version
Thank you Captain Obvious I can't do new thread in Snapshot corner. There are only news threads there.
-
@TyrionLannister said in Speed dial title missed:
I can't do new thread in Snapshot corner
Yes, because thread creation is only for Vivaldi Team.
You should answer in the existing thread for 7.2.3610.4 , not creating new threads! The developers need feedback in the correct thread or in Snapshot's blog article.
-
@TyrionLannister said in Speed dial title missed:
Thank you Captain Obvious
I do not feel honored by this.
Not nice to blame me with a male meme. Bad guy you are.
Be respectful to helpers or tell them you do not need help instead. And read Code of Conduct and respect the forum rules.
-
Bad guy you are.
Tyrion. Yes, I am.
Girl can be captain Don't take so close.
Thanks for the help.
-
@TyrionLannister said in Speed dial title missed:
Girl can be captain
Call me Ma'am, not girl.
Don't take so close.
That is too much for me. You got a place in my blocklist now.