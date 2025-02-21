What do you think of the Dota 2 6.38 update?
The Dota 2 6.38 update was truly a game - changer. It brought a ton of balance adjustments to heroes. For example, some under - played heroes got significant buffs, which made them viable in the meta. New items were introduced, adding more strategic depth to the game. Players had to re - evaluate their item builds and hero combinations. However, like any major update, there were also some teething problems. Some of the balance changes were a bit too extreme at first, causing some matches to feel a bit lopsided. But overall, it injected new life into the game and made Dota 2 more exciting and competitive.
Detelpa725
I remember the 6.38 update being a real game-changer.
It shook up item builds and hero balance, making each match feel fresh.
I had to adjust my strategy, which kept me on my toes.
Overall, it was a fun update that left a lasting impression on my early play.