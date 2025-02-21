Configuration settings for Bookmarks Window
-
pedrodeleon
Former FF user, currently on Basilisk fork (5 years).
Looks like Vivaldi now has enough to flip it for my default browser.
CRITICAL is that I can open Bookmarks in new WINDOW. A capability like AiOS. (all in one sidebar)
So on my taskbar, Vivaldi appears as TWO apps, not one (do not combine). Both available, one in focus, the other not. (Browser window vs Bookmarks Pane)
As I have it, the bookmark Window/Panel has a left side (bookmarks and folders) and right. I want to remove/suppress the right side pane. What is it called? It is headed by Import .... Update Thumbnails. I don't want it. How do I click it off? Thanks for ideas & suggestions!
Update ... Saw this .... is this what I need ? If so, as first timer, need help on how to do this TIA
/* Bookmarks Panel thumbnails hide */
.panel-bookmarks-edit .cardview .preview {display: none;}
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96837/is-it-possible-to-delete-the-thumbnail-preview-in-a-bookmark/3
-
@pedrodeleon To have your bookmarks in a new TAB -
Settings - Bookmarks - Open Bookmarks in a new tab
Then use Bookmarks manager (not the side panel) using CTRL-B
To put that TAB into a new Window use click&drag on the TAB header and move it outside the current window before releasing.
-
Thanks for replying.
I do NOT want my bookmarks in a new tab.
I want them in a new window. Which I have. (I would look like a narrow vertical sliver of a window)
I want that window as a single pane. Not a double pane. Without the thumbnails preview.
It more than doubles the space I want it to take.
And when I try to narrow the pane, it compresses the bookmark listing rather than the useless preview pane.
Are you suggesting a different multi step way to get there?
One that I would have to repeat every time I open Vivaldi?
-
To get there, I have the left hand side tool bar panel.
Hit bookmarks, right click in new window
and I get this
I only want the left pane, or the ability to compress the right pane.
-
@pedrodeleon said in Configuration settings for Bookmarks Window:
I do NOT want my bookmarks in a new tab.
I want them in a new window. Which I have. (I would look like a narrow vertical sliver of a window)
I want that window as a single pane. Not a double pane. Without the thumbnails preview.
I realise that.
So I gave a tip to use the Bookmark Manager and NOT the Sidebar.
Are you suggesting a different multi step way to get there?
One that I would have to repeat every time I open Vivaldi?
Well, once you have it set up, you could save the two windows as a "session"; see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/session-management/
I only want the left pane, or the ability to compress the right pane.
Unfortunately, that is currently not possible - because that "right panel" is actually the TAB; the "left pane" is simply a toolbar of the TAB.
Of course you could create a "Feature Request" to separate/split off the Bookmarks Toolbar - but that would be a new feature is it was ever implemented (so no idea how long, if ever, it might take to be accepted).
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
-
Thank you for the followup.
When I think of TABS, I only think of the stubs at the top of my browser window that lead me to websites, not functionalities elsewhere. So the lingo appears to be multipurpose and therefore confusing.
"So I gave a tip to use the Bookmark Manager and NOT the Sidebar."
I will play with that option shortly. In FF, that path never delivered for me.
Ingo's AiOS extension was a marvel, and FF after Quantum never saw fit to offer a replacement.
So I left. I think Opera has it. Basilisk preserves use of legacy extensions, and I need it.
@TbGbe said in Configuration settings for Bookmarks Window:
Unfortunately, that is currently not possible - because that "right panel" is actually the TAB; the "left pane" is simply a toolbar of the TAB.
So I'll look into your suggestions next.
I'm still dealing with early steps in the learning curve here, so I'm bogged down with implementing basic functionality that isn't always intuitive.
-
@pedrodeleon said in Configuration settings for Bookmarks Window:
I'm still dealing with early steps in the learning curve here
That is not a failing! Everyone goes through the same things when trying "new stuff"
With browsers, they are possibly the most complicated software on your computer (maybe excepting the O.S.).
When I think of TABS, I only think of the stubs at the top of my browser window that lead me to websites
Terminology is another MAJOR change to be expected.
Then you have totally new concepts such as Vivaldi's Mail Client - do NOT expect this to work the same as Outlook etc. !!
Vivaldi's Help (F1) and these fora are the places to look when you have questions.
I find it better to think in terms of
- "how do I get the end result?"
rather that
- "why doesn't it work the same way as (old software)?"
- "how do I get the end result?"
-
Understood. Been through these learning curves plenty. Never real fun.
"how do I get the end result?"
Well, getting bookmarks in Own Window has been a Major Challenge with current browsers.
That is the essence of the End Result I'm after. (So it appears as its own app on task bar)
This inquiry was about getting a slim downed version of that Result. So half way home.
Its enough to work with.
Pity that as you collapse this window, it sacrifices the bookmark listings rather than narrowing the Thumbnails side of it. Completely backwards.
Enough on this for now. But I'll be back, for sure. Have a good weekend.
-
I just took a shot at Open Bookmarks in New Tab, per your suggestion.
That is exactly what I do NOT want.
I want Bookmarks in its own window, effectively creating a second Vivaldi task bar icon.
Which, to be clear, I have.
Now I can do similar with other browsers, but typically I get a two pane setup, where I have to close one folder to see a bookmark I've filed in another folder. That was a typical problem. No ability to see multiple bookmarks at one time when located in DIFFERENT folders/subfolders. Not the issue here.
I want to see the browser window on a website AND my bookmarks collection simultaneously at any given time.
Now its down to too much screen real estate used by the Bookmarks window. Not fatal, but disappointing.
-
@pedrodeleon said in Configuration settings for Bookmarks Window:
I want Bookmarks in its own window, effectively creating a second Vivaldi task bar icon.
Did you remember to drag the bookmarks outside the current window and and then drop it onto your desktop?
This gives you two windows.
Admittedly, you cannot resize this bookmarks window too much (depending on your folder structure); but it is easy to switch between the windows.
-
OK ... so that's just another method (involving more steps) to do what I had already done.
It doesn't advance the ball.
I'm stuck with the same resizing limits where FOR SOME UNKNOWN REASON, collapsing the "bookmarks" window size beyond a certain point, you lose the bookmarks listing BEFORE you lose the right side pane that is virtually useless.
Its a very poor software implementation on that detail.
-
@pedrodeleon said in Configuration settings for Bookmarks Window:
Its a very poor software implementation on that detail.
OK.
So you could try a feature request to allow either removing the "side pane" from the view OR moving the "side pane" below the "bookmarks tree" view.
Actually, I think that might be popular
-
Will do.
And thanks for supplying the proper terminology!
-
Feature request submitted.
-
@pedrodeleon Saw it and added configuration options - hope that is OK.