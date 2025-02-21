Former FF user, currently on Basilisk fork (5 years).

Looks like Vivaldi now has enough to flip it for my default browser.

CRITICAL is that I can open Bookmarks in new WINDOW. A capability like AiOS. (all in one sidebar)

So on my taskbar, Vivaldi appears as TWO apps, not one (do not combine). Both available, one in focus, the other not. (Browser window vs Bookmarks Pane)

As I have it, the bookmark Window/Panel has a left side (bookmarks and folders) and right. I want to remove/suppress the right side pane. What is it called? It is headed by Import .... Update Thumbnails. I don't want it. How do I click it off? Thanks for ideas & suggestions!

Update ... Saw this .... is this what I need ? If so, as first timer, need help on how to do this TIA

/* Bookmarks Panel thumbnails hide */

.panel-bookmarks-edit .cardview .preview {display: none;}

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96837/is-it-possible-to-delete-the-thumbnail-preview-in-a-bookmark/3