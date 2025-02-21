Unsolved Password Eye
Hello, is there any option to disable that dangerous eye next to saved password when I/somebody goes to website, where I have saved my password without going in to settings and putting in my Windows Account Credentials to see all passwords please? Because its easy to go to site by site (list of sites you have in stored passwords) and collect all passwords I/somebody wants... If not, maybe you may do that feature please... Whole password protection doesn't have any sense then... Or maybe, you may do some kind of master password/encryption and protect saved passwords like in someway of passwords managers...
Just for fun I tried to open passwords in DBViewer on Sandbox (without internet of couse), and I did not found the way to see passwords, only user names and sites, so at least password db file is encrypted in some way...
THX a lot guys!
@dim0n1 If you let "somebody" use
- Your Computer
and
- Your O.S. login (instead of a guest login)
and
- Your Vivaldi profile (instead of "Guest" profile)
You cannot expect any data privacy!
- Your Computer
@TbGbe This is not for what I asked, whatever... I'' try ti explain it... I'm only one user, who use that PC, but because I'm only one user, I use Autologon from SysInternals, because my password is freaking long...
There is no Guest account activated, not even in OS, not even in Vivaldi (if it even possible to do), but imagine for example, you have a visit, or new girlfriend, who will try to spy on you, because she don't believe to partners, or I don't know, for example police will take your PC, because you forgot to pay something and they did not even send to you any warning, and those people may see your saved passwords... and even if will not use Autologon, with Linux and chntpw I'll change your password without any problem with only 1 !!! command, and I'll log in to your PC, so in this care, another layer of protection is on the place... Got it? Now, can you please help me with disabling that uncovering eye? Thank you...
@dim0n1 said in Password Eye:
There is no Guest account activated ... not even in Vivaldi (if it even possible to do)
If you click your profile picture on the edge of the address/url bar you can "instantly" switch to a Guest Profile.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/guest-view/
for example police will take your PC
You're joking, right
If you are serious; I won't discuss this anymore, sorry!!