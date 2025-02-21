@TbGbe This is not for what I asked, whatever... I'' try ti explain it... I'm only one user, who use that PC, but because I'm only one user, I use Autologon from SysInternals, because my password is freaking long...

There is no Guest account activated, not even in OS, not even in Vivaldi (if it even possible to do), but imagine for example, you have a visit, or new girlfriend, who will try to spy on you, because she don't believe to partners, or I don't know, for example police will take your PC, because you forgot to pay something and they did not even send to you any warning, and those people may see your saved passwords... and even if will not use Autologon, with Linux and chntpw I'll change your password without any problem with only 1 !!! command, and I'll log in to your PC, so in this care, another layer of protection is on the place... Got it? Now, can you please help me with disabling that uncovering eye? Thank you...