There are two things I would love to see in Accordion Tab Stacks:

Option for always visible title, even when the stack is expanded Ability to set a color for each of the tab stacks

For comparison, I would like to see something similar to what Firefox is implementing now:

Collapsed:

Expanded:

Edge, Brave, Chrome have similar implementations of tab groups. In Vivaldi, it would be easier for me to navigate tabs and stacks if they had separate colors and keep their title when expanded.

Also, with each tab stack having a unique and prominent name, I would love to be able to move a given tab to specific stack from context menu ("Add tab to stack XYZ"). If I'm not mistaken, currently the only option is to choose multiple tabs and stack the selected ones, or stack tabs by host. I don't see an option to add a tab to a specific stack, except for dragging it into it.