I would like to suggest a feature enhancement for Vivaldi browser regarding extension permissions management. Currently, unlike other Chromium-based browsers, Vivaldi doesn't support setting per-site extension permissions through right-clicking the extension icon. This granular control over extension access would be valuable for users who want to customize their browsing security and privacy on a site-by-site basis.

Specifically, I'd like to request the ability to:

Right-click an extension icon to access site-specific permissions

Toggle extension access for the current website only

Manage these permissions without accessing the full extensions menu

This feature would align Vivaldi with other modern browsers' functionality while maintaining its commitment to user customization and control. Would it be possible to consider adding this capability in a future release?