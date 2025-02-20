Some of us suspend tabs based on the last time they were active.

But for some reason, when we start Vivaldi and it restores all the tabs from the previous session, it loads all the tabs instead of just the ones that were active. There is an option to not load the pages when Vivaldi starts, that is, they are restored but not loaded.

But what I would like is to only load the tabs that were active in the previous session, and leave the suspended tabs as suspended instead of loading everything or suspending everything when we start Vivaldi.

It would also be great if Vivaldi gave us a customizable inactivity time option for a tab to be suspended. The Memory Saver that suspends inactive tabs only has options from 1 hour to 6 hours, and "automatic". I would like it to be customizable to suspend inactive tabs for the time we want to define.