I don't notice any improvement in the address search. My comment from the previous build is still the same here

The top suggestion when I type b is booking.com. I never use that site nor do I have it bookmarked. It never appeared in the old address field because it instead would make suggestions based on how I prioritized them. I fear the homogenization of the browser across mobile and desktop. I use both but do not want the desktop to be dumbed down so to speak by taking away customization options just so it can be a more seamless experience for mobile users. I suspect I am in the minority on that but that's my 2 cents.

And to add to that, if I type ba (with direct match disabled) it gives Bank of America as the new top suggestion. The next priority of suggestions are all top searches, then history. I have to type 3 or 4 characters to get to my first bookmark to appear even with it selected as a priority. They would be my first suggestion with simply typing b in the previous iteration of the address search.

A simple checkbox to prioritize something isn't clear as to which of the items is actually prioritized. Being able to drag the searches in the previous iteration allows us to know what is being prioritized over something else. That's a much clearer display and gives the end user more control to personalize the browser to their needs.

If I want a mobile browser I will use the mobile browser (which I already do). They are 2 different platforms that serve different purposes for me. Please don't strip away the advantages of the desktop version.