Address bar fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3610.4
ahojo Vivaldi Team
This snapshot includes several Address Bar improvements, other fixes, and more to come.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
mib2berlin Soprano
@ahojo
Hi, nice updates for the address bar and some crashes!
Cheers, mib
david.fyfe Supporters
Speed Dial issue?
The titles of speed dials DO NOT show for individual items on the home page.
They DO show for groups on the main page.
Titles DO NOT show for individual pages within groups.
solidsnake Ambassador
[New][Keyboards] Offer a general keyboard shortcut priority list (VB-34531)
What is the priority of the extensions shortcuts? Because if I have defined an shortcut in the extensions section, it is not accepted as an exception. Does they count as a browser, site shortcuts or something else?
paul1149 Supporters
Is is just me, or is the Bold font attribute not working in Notes?
mib2berlin Soprano
@david-fyfe
Hi, they show up but I guess you cant see them:
Something with the scaling is wrong too or is the issue.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
sjudenim Supporters
I don't notice any improvement in the address search. My comment from the previous build is still the same here
The top suggestion when I type
bis booking.com. I never use that site nor do I have it bookmarked. It never appeared in the old address field because it instead would make suggestions based on how I prioritized them.
I fear the homogenization of the browser across mobile and desktop. I use both but do not want the desktop to be dumbed down so to speak by taking away customization options just so it can be a more seamless experience for mobile users. I suspect I am in the minority on that but that's my 2 cents.
And to add to that, if I type
ba(with direct match disabled) it gives
Bank of Americaas the new top suggestion. The next priority of suggestions are all top searches, then history. I have to type 3 or 4 characters to get to my first bookmark to appear even with it selected as a priority. They would be my first suggestion with simply typing
bin the previous iteration of the address search.
A simple checkbox to prioritize something isn't clear as to which of the items is actually prioritized. Being able to drag the searches in the previous iteration allows us to know what is being prioritized over something else. That's a much clearer display and gives the end user more control to personalize the browser to their needs.
If I want a mobile browser I will use the mobile browser (which I already do). They are 2 different platforms that serve different purposes for me. Please don't strip away the advantages of the desktop version.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@david-fyfe Already reported bug:
VB-114276 "[Cr134] Missing title of speed dial thumb when size not icon"
-
@david-fyfe: Yes. It`s terrible bug.
-
ahojo Vivaldi Team
@david-fyfe: Confirmed internally and forwarded to the developer. Thanks for reporting!
Pesala Ambassador
This regression is bugging me.
(VB-112536) Status Bar Clock Always Displays Timer Name (16/12/2024)
-
@sjudenim:
Have you used the new addressbar for some time to let it learn from your habits?
What's prioritised are websites that you visit often. So visiting one of the suggestions will improve its scoring, so next time it's going to be prioritised higher. With the new implementation, frequency (as well as recency) is taken into account, which was not the case with the old one. You can observe the under-the-hood scoring for suggested entries by visiting vivaldi:omnibox
The fact that a suggestion for booking.com exists means that you visited it sometime in the past (check the origin at the far right of the record). Just choose another suggestion from the list to give it more weight and then you shouldn't be seeing booking.com or another irrelevant suggestion appear at the very top.
sjudenim Supporters
Not a fact since I have never visited that site, ever. And I clear my history daily. That site is not being suggested by any behavior on my end
And again, if I select "Prioritize Bookmarks" then I expect those to be prioritized. Not for the search to decide based on frequency or any other metric
As far as my experience goes, recency was taken into account in the previous address search because I had history selected, but it was lower down my list which kept it a lower priority
This learning behavior also begs the question, that if I clean my history regularly, how will the browser be able to calculate anything (frequency, recency, etc.)? Will it be starting from scratch every time?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[New][Settings] Enable Location Override (Experiment)
I know this one has been in the dev builds for quite some time, but still a cool feature though, and nice to have it in experiments
[New][Keyboards] Offer a general keyboard shortcut priority list (VB-34531)
This is awesome, and it sorted the "problem" I've been having with Telia Play where
Ctrl+Tabdidn't work while watching streams
(Which was not unique to Vivaldi btw)
[Address bar] Separate prefs for “Enable Bookmarks” and “Prioritize Bookmarks” (VB-114175)
Instead of adding prefs, focus on replicating the old list of priorites so we can set our own weights and frecency. You know people will just keep asking "I want it to prioritize X and Y not Z"...
[Password] Saved passwords only display 1 line in Compact Density (VB-113141)
Confirmed fixed, nice
Click display all in settings > scroll to search section > search engine change dropdown very slow and stucks.
-
What is toggle find in page whenusing shortcut. Is this info explained on help page?
-
Address bar] Rearranging settings for Omnibox. Adding search suggestion (VB-113814) what where is this.
-
Installed this snapshot today on a linux machine to serve only as an e-mail client and I see no labels in the panel or the menus. They are shown on the message headers but nowhere else: