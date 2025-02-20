Chromium bump to 134 – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3609.3
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes a jump from Chromium 132 to 134 and a couple of fixes.
MdN Translator
[Language] Update supported language list (VIB-411)
Yesss, finally!
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@ahojo I’m curious how this version can see a bump in Chromium version. 1, it’s not listed in the changelog and 2, iOS doesn’t support any other browser engines other than Safari’s WebKit (for now).
- What are you talking about, the bump is listed at the very bottom of the chagelog.
- I cannot stress this enough, Chromium != Blink.
Chromium is available for iOS using WebKit instead of Blink*, and Vivaldi is build off of that.
* Ever since the DMA went into effect in the EU, there has been an ongoing effort to port Blink into iOS, so that Chromium may use it there as well.
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
- I see that now
- I didn’t know that, you learn something new everyday. I always thought that all browsers were built using WebKit from Apple, didn’t know Chromium had their own version.