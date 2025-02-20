Calendar on Android
joaquinbarriobenito
I have managed to configure the vivaldi email in gmail without any problem, but I can't find a way to configure the vivaldi calendar on android (in google calendar), is there a way to configure it?
eggert Vivaldi Team
@joaquinbarriobenito To use a CalDAV calendar like vivaldi.net in android you need an app to sync the data. A common recommendation is an app called DAVx5.
Once you have that set up and working you can use any calendar app (including google calendar) to view and manage the calendar(s).
joaquinbarriobenito
Thank you very much, I'll get to it
mib2berlin Soprano
@joaquinbarriobenito
Hi. you can check OneCalendar, it support the Vivaldi calendar nativ, no bridge needed.
I used this to connect to the Vivaldi server:
[email protected] Password https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars