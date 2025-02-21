Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
外国語のwebサイトにアクセスすると、
画面下に「翻訳しますか？」という
ホップアップが出ますが、出ないようにする
方法はありますか？
@Mirayuri さんこんにちは。
ヘルプにありましたのでこちらからどうぞ。
翻訳機能 | Vivaldi Browser Help
@Temp99 メッセージありがとうございます！
確認して、設定したら出なくなりました。
ありがとうございます！
