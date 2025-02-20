Improvement on RSS feed as Gitlab subscription
Hello team and congrat for this incredible web browser.
I like RSS feed into Vivaldi and my main usage of this feature is to follow posts updates on Gitlab. It works properly but when I received an update on a subscription it's with the initial description of the post and not with the answer recently posted.
Could it be possible to choose to get the first lines of the answer into the notification of new activities on the posts ?
Thanks. Regards,
Damien
