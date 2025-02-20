Deleting All Passwords doesn't clear passwords
Steps to reproduce:
Tools -> Delete Browsing Data
Choose "Passwords"
Choose "All Time"
Uncheck all
Check ONLY "Passwords (Including your Sync login password)"
Close Vivaldi
Open Vivaldi
Go back to passwords
All the passwords are still there.
I attempted to exclude the password from syncing, but it didn't help.
7.1.3570.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin Soprano
@fawlty
Hi, close Vivaldi, open the Windows Explorer and copy/past
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Defaultinto the address field > Enter.
Delete this files:
No idea why it not work in Vivaldi itself but I don't want to test this.
@mib2berlin
Unfortunately, this method didn't help either; all the passwords are still visible.
mib2berlin Soprano
@fawlty
Hi, I can confirm the deleting in Vivaldi doesn't work.
I sync a clean profile with only passwords enabled, logout of sync, close Vivaldi, delete the Login Data files.
Before file deleting:
After:
Work for me.
I guess sync is involved, for example I get extensions synced before I even hit start syncing.
This is a known bug.
I tested with Vivaldi 7.1.3570.54, have to check with my internal 7.2 build if it still happen there.
@mib2berlin
Thank you for your efforts and I appreciate your attempt to help me. You mentioned that "This is a known bug." I'm not familiar with Vivaldi's ticketing system. Could you please provide a link where I can track the status of this bug?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@fawlty said in Deleting All Passwords doesn't clear passwords:
Could you please provide a link where I can track the status of this bug?
Please ask a person of the Sopranos team for a bug status, the bug tracker is for internal use only.