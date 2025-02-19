Solved Tabs do not reach top of screen if UI Zoom is less than 100%
Pesala Ambassador
I suspect that bug this has already been reported, but I could not find it with a search.
- Set the UI Zoom to 95% or less.
- Maximise the Vivaldi Window
- Remove tab spacing in maximised windows
The tabs are now spaced from the top and do not follow Fitt’s Law.
Using the latest Snapshot on Windows 10.
PPesala marked this topic as a question
@mib2berlin
I added a comment to:
VB-109981
Setting "Remove Tab Spacing in Maximized Windows" does not work
On top of a tab it moves the window not the tab, it doesn't work a all in the regular mode.
@Pesala
Hi, there are some reports about tab spacing, it depends on the density setting.
I will check on Windows again, this work on Linux.
PPesala has marked this topic as solved