Need some help to fix my mods at tab bar and tabs
-
Hey.
I use for years the same mods.
With the changes of Vivaldi these years i have some issues with these mods.
To the points :
- Need to reduce the gap between the trash icon and window control buttons.
- Need to zero the gap between the icons and the URL bar.
- Fix the position of the Vivaldi's icon.
If needed , i can post my related mods.
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Buglocker
Hi, it is all fine alligned without any mods.
I use separate .css files for each mod, so I can move all files except one to test which mod cause errors to test.
If you post code, select it and use the code block icon </> for better readablility, please.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks for the quick response.
I also use separate .css with different subjects.
Each of these includes all the mods for one subject e.g tabs.
I need to fix them without stop my mods.
Do you need the related css/sections ?
-
@mib2berlin
Btw , i tested without mods :
- Trash icon gaps are OK.
- The gaps between the icons and the URL bar are the same
- Vivaldi's icons in the tabs are OK
So , the 2 exists at the original version of Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Buglocker
Hm, which gap do you mean?
EDIT: I test in a clean profile, no settings change, no extensions.
-
@mib2berlin
The gap between the Vivaldi icon and URL page (the white down at your ex.), and the gaps between the trash , and minimize-maximize-close buttons.
Its the same height at all.
-
@mib2berlin
The magenda at mine example :