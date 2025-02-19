Lag issue while zooming webpages
Whenever I try to zoom-in or zoom-out on any website the zooming animation is very laggy. However this is not an issue with other browsers. I want websites to be zoomed smoothly without any lag. Is there any setting to fix this ?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@INX007 Zoom by key shortcut or mouse wheel?
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, I cant see any difference compare to Chrome or Firefox.
Try to disable Animation in Settings > Appearance.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version and your hardware specs.
Cheers, mib