the inattentive and fast user must suffer
-
On the express panel, the squares of quick access links have a "-" to delete the square. Sometimes in a hurry, accidentally clicking on the link area, I hit this "-" and the square is deleted. Silently. Without questions. Vivaldi, do you seriously think that this is convenient? You did not make protection from such a normal working mode as an accidental click, when you placed the "-" in the work area? , where it can be clicked with a high probability? Please make a question after the user clicks on the "-", whether he really wants to delete the saved link or not.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@AliGille I disabled the "-" button In Speed Dial Settings > Appearance panel. When i wanted to delete, i use the context menu.
I think a extra confirmation would disturb some users always when they click in wrong place. Why? In case of accessibility i do not forget users with bad sight or motoric restrictions.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@AliGille The speed dial buttons can be disabled in Settings, Start Page:Show Delete Button
Show Thumbnail Control Buttons
Show Add Button
Because that it is also easy to do in error, I also disable:Allow Drag and Drop Reordering
Deleted speed dials, like other bookmarks, can be recovered by drag and drop from the deleted folder in the Bookmarks Panel.