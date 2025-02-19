typed history and reading mode
I don't use the "typed history" feature on the right side of the tab bar, but I can't delete it from there... Same goes for the reading mode button. Even if I close it, it stays there. There should be an option to remove them.
yojimbo274064400
@markinyos, does deselecting Settings > Address Bar > Typed History (under Drop-Down Menu Priority achieve what you want, as highlighted in image below?
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you. I had completely disabled it from the top setting but it didn't work. It only worked when I selected an option.
Do you know a setting to delete the reading mode icon?