Minor mail check problem
Loving Vivaldi. When I start Vivaldi, it checks for gets all my mail. However after some random time, it stops getting new mail from all of my accounts. After a Vivaldi restart it gets all of my new mail, from all of my accounts and works again, for a while.
Is there anything I can do to correct this behavior?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Billhillier Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
I use Vivaldi on Linux and have the Check For New Mail setting on Manually.
What I'm finding with IMAP accounts, using the above setting, is that IMAP PUSH works correctly at the mail server (for most providers) and Vivaldi Mail retrieves any new e-mails automatically. I do not use POP3. Try that setting to see if it helps.
Note that IMAP PUSH doesn't work for accounts hosted by Yahoo (issue is on their end).
@edwardp Thanks, will give it a try.
@edwardp So far so good, behavior is as you described. Thanks again.