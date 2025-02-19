@Billhillier Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.

I use Vivaldi on Linux and have the Check For New Mail setting on Manually.

What I'm finding with IMAP accounts, using the above setting, is that IMAP PUSH works correctly at the mail server (for most providers) and Vivaldi Mail retrieves any new e-mails automatically. I do not use POP3. Try that setting to see if it helps.

Note that IMAP PUSH doesn't work for accounts hosted by Yahoo (issue is on their end).

