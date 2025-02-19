First Tab in Stack/Previous Tab Stack & Last Tab in Stack/Next Tab Stack navigation for keyboard/gesture
-
A navigation feature request to assist with navigating tab stacks applied as either Keyboard or Mouse Gestures. Could be implemented with either 2 commands or 4 commands.
- First tab in stack - moves to the first tab (leftmost or top) in the active tab stack
- First tab in stack/Previous Tab Stack - moves to the first tab in the active stack or, if currently in the first, moves to the last tab in the stack to the left/above
- Last tab in stack - moves to the last tab (furthest right or lowest) in the active tab stack
- Last tab in stack/Next Tab Stack - moves to the first tab in the active stack or, if currently in the first, moves to the first tab in the stack to the right/below
The idea behind the 2nd and 4th is that with two keystrokes or mouse gestures you could navigate between tab stacks in a predictable way and not need a separate gesture.
I tried many searches with variations on terms so apologies if there's a request that's similar.
Thank you!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Spin Please vote for the existing requests:
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
I had voted for the next tab stack with keyboard, which would be great! But I think there's value in being able to select the first and last tab in a stack for navigation and orientation options. Especially when opening many links from a given page and going to the rightmost or bottom to work back or to going back to the original page.