A navigation feature request to assist with navigating tab stacks applied as either Keyboard or Mouse Gestures. Could be implemented with either 2 commands or 4 commands.

First tab in stack - moves to the first tab (leftmost or top) in the active tab stack

First tab in stack/Previous Tab Stack - moves to the first tab in the active stack or, if currently in the first, moves to the last tab in the stack to the left/above

Last tab in stack - moves to the last tab (furthest right or lowest) in the active tab stack

Last tab in stack/Next Tab Stack - moves to the first tab in the active stack or, if currently in the first, moves to the first tab in the stack to the right/below

The idea behind the 2nd and 4th is that with two keystrokes or mouse gestures you could navigate between tab stacks in a predictable way and not need a separate gesture.

I tried many searches with variations on terms so apologies if there's a request that's similar.

Thank you!