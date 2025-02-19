Unsolved the encryption key is wrong
I have previously saved the encryption key txt locally. Now when I enter the key, it shows a key error. When I upload the txt, it also prompts a key error, causing the data to be unable to be synchronized. How can I solve this problem?
@Ericwang2022 Besides starting over (resetting your data)? Only method I know, there.
@Ericwang2022 From your screenshot, it looks like you pasted the contents of the txt backup key in the encryption password field instead of loading the file itself. The encryption password and the backup key are not the same thing.
Try selecting the "Load Encryption Key" option near the top of your screenshot and selection the txt file.
@nomadic I tried it before but it didn't work