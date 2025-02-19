Which mobile browser you choose?
Which mobile browser is good? Vivaldi, Chrome or others?
State your choice and the reasons.
@scfast001 Wrong place for this - it ought to be in the Browsers forum, or ... well, one of the non-Vivaldi forums. Though I do use Vivaldi as my primary browser on my tablet.
@sgunhouse thanks for your remind, i start to use vivaldi recently.
mib2berlin Soprano
@scfast001
Hi, I have many browsers installed on Android and use sometimes Opera or Edge for testing.
but I don't want to send my data to China nor the US, so Vivaldi on all my mobile devices.
This was not correct.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Opera isn't allowed to send your data to China, they are still located in Norway and have to follow the applicable laws there. While a Chinese investment firm bought them some years ago, they never sought to move the company. People need to stop spreading these rumors.
mib2berlin Soprano
@sgunhouse
You are correct, there was a thread about what data Opera collect but I cant find it at moment.
I will edit my post.
@sgunhouse I have Opera installed. It was my desktop default before Vivaldi and is my current default on Android. I was aware of the China angle, but never really looked into it, as Opera seemed to be pretty secure on paper, as far as I could tell.
But wasn't the case not so much that Opera is sending data to China but that Chinese-owned companies are required to provide data access to the CCP if asked?
Maybe this is not in fact operational in the case of Opera? Or it was legally/contractually agreed on purchase that this would not apply?
@scfast001 Right now I use Opera as default.
The primary reason is that it has a usable reader view. On my old phone I had Edge, for the same reason.
The secondary reason is its Aria AI, which is handy for on-the-fly one-click article summaries.
(On desktop, btw, I'm perfectly fine with Vivaldi not going down the integrated AI route. I can access it via Brave Search for summarisation, or I can quickly invoke one of the 16 I've hooked up in my web panel.)
paul1149 Supporters
I use Kiwi because it supports extensions and has a very good text reflow function. I use Vivaldi as #2 because of its syncable notes with my desktop.
@wintercoast Opera can't supply data that it is not allowed to keep. The law in Norway is such that they can only use personal data for the express purpose stated for its collection, and they must remove it as soon as that has been done. So really, they have no data on you to give.
-
@wintercoast maybe i can try, i use chrome and vivaldi right now.
@sgunhouse Thanks. I'll point them to this the next time I see someone slagging off Opera for its China connection.