I would like to fit more stuff on the sidebar but I don't want it to span double-triple the vertical height of the screen.

Is there some way around it?

I would like to have several "folders", then open the folder with first click and then open the panel from the folder with second click.

The first click would activate both the last used panel from that group as well as the selector for different panels in that group.

The group could be be such as unit converters, city & calendar, comms, language & reference, media....

That would allow for enough space for additional non-panel shortcuts to be on the sidebar while everything fitting on the screen.