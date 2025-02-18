When will Vivaldi be available for MacOS as a non-beta product?
It's a great concept and has enjoyed years and years of development. You'd think after all this time Vivaldi would be ready for primetime and not the glitchy, bug-ridden, crash-fest of a mess that it is. Still is entirely unable to import Chrome bookmarks. I mean, as development priorities go, seems like the ability to import bookmarks from the worlds most popular browser might be up there. And let's be clear, we're talking 98% of the market for Chrome. Probably has something to do with the fact that it actually works. Yes, it's a resource pig. Yes, its a den of vipers where literally every site is stealing all of your information. But the darn thing works.
@tbezilla I've been using Vivaldi since the days when it was Opera. It's been more or less like that for the whole period.
Without any sarcasm or irony, I view this product as "permanently beta". That's the nature of Vivaldi, to me. (I intend absolutely no offense to the Vivaldi team.)
Considering the size of the developer team against the sheer complexity of the product, it's unrealistic to expect it to become one day as polished a product as those commercial products developed by a big group or big company.
Even macOS has had some long-standing glitches I had to report to Apple repeatedly.
Considering the size of the developer team against the sheer complexity of the product, it's unrealistic to expect it to become one day as polished a product as those commercial products developed by a big group or big company.
And bear in mind that even the mighty Microsoft, occasionally the largest company in the world by market cap, and hugely profitable, with mountains of cash, was forced to junk Edge HTML in favour of Chromium Blink.
So it's impressive what tiny Vivaldi has been able to do with way fewer resources.