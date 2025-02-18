@tbezilla I've been using Vivaldi since the days when it was Opera. It's been more or less like that for the whole period.

Without any sarcasm or irony, I view this product as "permanently beta". That's the nature of Vivaldi, to me. (I intend absolutely no offense to the Vivaldi team.)

Considering the size of the developer team against the sheer complexity of the product, it's unrealistic to expect it to become one day as polished a product as those commercial products developed by a big group or big company.

Even macOS has had some long-standing glitches I had to report to Apple repeatedly.