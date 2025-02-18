Add pre-made bookmark thumbnails back
-
Whenever I watch videos with older vivaldi versions, I see that the thumbnails are pre-made. I wish that was back cuz I really hate having a literal screensot of the site
-
@Andrecon You can right click a speed dial and add a custom image of your own.
-
@LonM Im lazy and it's hard
-
@Andrecon If you go to a site like https://www.brandsoftheworld.com/ you can find all sorts of logos you can use. That could speed things up.
To clarify something from your request: Some sites do have pre-made thumbnails (the default bookmarks) but vivaldi never had pre-made thumbnails for sites. That would be an impossible task.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Andrecon
Hi, all premade thumbnails are stored in the application folder sd_thumbnails, this is a Linux path, search for it in \App Data\Local\Vivaldi\Application\7.1.3570.50\resources\vivaldi\resources\sd_thumbnails
You have to add it manually but not create many of them yourself as I do.
Cheers, mib