Start Page Bookmark Icons should be changeable
Honestly, I wish I could just change the Icons on the startpage, not just the thumbnail. If you have bookmarks from the same website, how would you be able to distinguish them?
Pesala Ambassador
@Andrecon From the title or the thumbnail?
I hide the title (and therefore the favicon too), and just choose custom thumbnails.
ThePfromtheO Translator
@Pesala And how do you scale them? I have a 100 ×97 image, and it gets magnified when setting it as thumbnail. And if I scale it with image editing software, it's still the same. It doesn't fit the thumbnail size, but only looks at it would be magnified until you see the pixels. Even if I scale it to 500×497
Pesala Ambassador
@ThePfromtheO Speed Dial Thumbnails
The recommended image size is 440×360 px and most image formats are supported, including animated GIFs.
I use the Start Page option: Scale to Fit Columns because I have a dual monitor system, and that works best for me.
Crop the images to the right aspect ratio and add a border to make them the recommended size. I use transparent speed dial thumbnails with this CSS code.
/*Transparent Speed Dial Thumbnails*/ .speeddial .dial {background-color: transparent !important; box-shadow: none;}