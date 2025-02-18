Hi all,

I have, for the very first time in many years of entirely unproblematic use of Vivaldi - what a pleasure! -, reached a point (see my post of the beginning, barely 4 days ago, of the process of instances/windows/pages suddenly disappearing/crashing while in OS Suspend or Hibernation, and when relaunching the browser irrespective of careful reduction of numbers of instances, windows etc...), where the situation has, since then, become increasingly chaotic (instances/windows/pages now also disappear/crash during active use of Vivaldi and registered sessions are muddled, lists of closed windows garbled, history partly truncated, etc.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105460/unexpected-close-down-of-all-v-windows/2

and where, altogether, Vivaldi "functions" - i have no other word - running totally amok.

Upon attempting to verify whether Vivaldi crash logs (according to instructions) would justify a bug report, i find that the individual log files (which i cannot, upon extracting the tar.xz file, open nor read) indicate via the date of creation that the very events of disappearing/crashing windows are not listed in the crash logs, i.e. are not recognized by Vivaldi as Vivaldi crashes [which by the way might be taken to answer the question why the recent development of "crash recovery" enabled by V never was triggered).

It appears realistic to me that this might be an indication of a corruption on the level of, or via an interaction with, the OS itself.

(I observe for instance that activating certain schedule task settings (cron services) in one other program coincides with, although i am not sure that this means "causes" per se, an immediate disappearance/crashing of Vivaldi windows!...and i will post a topic on this subject in the respective Linux distro forum).

But as all other programs besides Vivaldi appear to continue functioning flawlessly themselves, i am tempted to try as a first-level salvaging process not to uninstall/purge/reinstall Vivaldi anew (nor, worse, to do an entire fresh OS install) but to disable the hitherto used default profile and "create a new Vivaldi installation" with the old Vivaldi install by way of the "pseudo-first launch" of Vivaldi and thereby a clean new default profile.

see forum topic

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74757/i-can-t-get-rid-of-the-guest-profile/10

Would somebody among the experienced Vivaldi users please confirm that this idea of mine makes sense, that my understanding of this capacity of Vivaldi is correct?

thank you

ckv